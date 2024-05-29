Bob’s House of Hope receives grant from the Texas Bar Foundation

The Texas Bar Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to local nonprofit Bob’s House of Hope residents for client legal assistance needs.

Bob’s House of Hope, a division of Ranch Hands Rescue, is the first safe house in the country for young men who have been victims of sex trafficking, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The youth who live in the house receive mental health care through RHR’s counseling program. Bob’s House of Hope focuses on individualized, wrap-around care to address the holistic recovery goals of each resident. The highly trained, trauma-informed clinicians and case management team attend to each survivor’s unique needs alongside distinguished, devoted community mentors.

“We believe a long-term, comprehensive approach is necessary to help these young men stabilize and rebuild after years of repeated abuse and exploitation,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “Bob’s House of Hope is a safe place to live for male survivors to rest, recover, and rebuild. Our goal is to empower young men with the skills and trades they need to sustain themselves and reach independence after a lifetime of trauma.”

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $27 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.