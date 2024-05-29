Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Brush collection and trash service tips following storm damage

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

After Tuesday morning’s severe storms left a wake of downed limbs and brush through southern Denton County, the town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village offered the following tips for brush collection and trash service this week.

Republic Services will pick up brush on its routes this week, “as best as possible,” the city of Highland Village said. Brush and limbs collected on your regular collection day need to be cut into 4-foot lengths, with no single limb weighing more than 50 pounds.

Flower Mound residents who have items that exceed Republic’s guidelines are encouraged to call 817-317-2000 to get a quote for a special pickup and schedule that appointment.

Highland Village residents are urged to move all debris to the curb to aid the city/town and Republic Services in assessing the damage.

“With more storms forecasted this week, we will continue to provide updates on a cleanup effort once that assessment is completed,” the city of Highland Village said in a statement.

Previous article
Texas House runoffs bring wave of GOP incumbent defeats, give Abbott votes for school vouchers
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.