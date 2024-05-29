Brush collection and trash service tips following storm damage

After Tuesday morning’s severe storms left a wake of downed limbs and brush through southern Denton County, the town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village offered the following tips for brush collection and trash service this week.

Republic Services will pick up brush on its routes this week, “as best as possible,” the city of Highland Village said. Brush and limbs collected on your regular collection day need to be cut into 4-foot lengths, with no single limb weighing more than 50 pounds.

Flower Mound residents who have items that exceed Republic’s guidelines are encouraged to call 817-317-2000 to get a quote for a special pickup and schedule that appointment.

Highland Village residents are urged to move all debris to the curb to aid the city/town and Republic Services in assessing the damage.

“With more storms forecasted this week, we will continue to provide updates on a cleanup effort once that assessment is completed,” the city of Highland Village said in a statement.