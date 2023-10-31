Highland Village amends scooter ordinance

The Highland Village City Council last week voted to approve the first read of an amended scooter ordinance to address safety concerns.

City officials began working on the micro-mobility ordinance several months ago in the wake of several accidents over the summer. There was a noticeable increase in children riding motorized scooters around city roads, sidewalks and trails. The city realized it needed to update its outdated ordinance to make it clear what is and isn’t allowed, and to increase its safety education for local kids.

The new ordinance defines micro-mobility devices and the required equipment, sets general prohibitions, operational rules and penalties. Besides electric scooters, micro-mobility devices include bicycles, electric bicycles, electric skateboards, Segways, hoverboards and unicycles.

Some of the proposed rules include the prohibition of electric scooters on any road where the speed limit is more than 30 miles per hour, or operating a micro-mobility device with a a passenger, while using electronic devices or headphones, or without wearing a helmet. Violating the ordinance will result in a fine of $50 for the first two times, and $100 for any violations after that.

The council is expected to approve the second, and final, read of the ordinance at an upcoming meeting.