Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Northwest ISD collecting donations for Virtual Angel Tree Program

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD is asking the community to come together again this Christmas season to support its students in need through the Virtual Angel Tree program.

Parents and guardians of students who qualify for extra assistance register their children and fill out their wants, needs and interests, and students are then made available for “adoption” – or support from community members who buy them holiday gifts, according to a district news release. This year, the Northwest ISD Angel Tree program is expecting more than 1,600 angels to be placed on the Virtual Angel Tree, the most ever in the program’s history.

When adoptions go live Thursday at angeltree.nisdtx.org, donors can “shop” for angels based on the campus they attend, their age, gender and even their specific interests. Donors are also able to select entire sibling units so they can adopt and shop for an entire family, if desired, according to NISD.

Each year, the program manages to get every angel adopted but, on average, 10% of adopters do not deliver any items for their adopted angel. Most of these unreturned angel donations are for teenage students in need. Northwest ISD is seeking community support to fill the gap, and it’s asking residents to consider hosting a donation drive with your neighborhood, business or organization to ensure every angel on the list has a happy holiday season. If you are interested in hosting a drive, contact [email protected] for more information.

Items most in need include clothing, toys, hygiene items, gift cards and any other items targeted for teenagers. To get items to students in time for the holidays, donated items would need to have a coordinated delivery to the Northwest ISD administration building, 2001 Texan Drive, by Dec. 8.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

