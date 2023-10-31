Thimesch: Let you voice be heard on proposed Texas Constitution amendments

By State Rep. Kronda Thimesch

There are 14 items on the ballot right now, for approval by Texas voters. These amendments to the Texas Constitution would be required in order to implement several pieces of legislation that were passed during the 88th regular session of the Texas Legislature. Your state representatives want to know how Texans feel! Please let your voice be heard on these issues that affect your family, your wallet, your property and your community. Election Day is November 7.

Proposition 1, HJR 126 – Protecting Private Property Rights

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.

Summary: Prop 1, if passed, protects and empowers landowners from broad overregulation by preserving their right to engage in certain generally accepted agricultural practices on their own property. This includes farming, ranching, timber production and wildlife management.

Proposition 2, SJR 64 – Child-Care Facility Ad Valorem Taxes

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.

Summary: Prop 2, if passed, would authorize a local property tax exemption for all or part of the appraised value of properties that operate a childcare facility. Licensed childcare providers would see some relief from higher taxes regardless of ownership of the facility.

Proposition 3, HJR 132 – Wealth Tax Ban

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.

Summary: Prop 3, if passed, takes a proactive step to ban the state from ever imposing a wealth tax on its citizens.

Proposition 4, HJR 2 88(2) – Property Tax Relief

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.

Summary: This is the big property tax cut legislation that we have been working on for months, finally getting executed during the 88(1) special session. Prop 4, if passed, would offer homeowners much-needed property tax relief by increasing the amount of the ISD residence homestead exemption, allowing the legislature to impose appraisal increase limits for non-homestead taxes; and would create a new appraisal board position that is elected instead of appointed.

Proposition 5, HJR 3 – Texas University Fund

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.

Summary: Prop 5, if passed, will redesignate the national university fund as the Texas University Fund and allow more Texas universities access to funding support for leading research programs, in order to achieve national recognition, attract top students and faculty, and drive our state’s economy forward.

Proposition 6, SJR 75 – Texas Water Fund

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.

Summary: Prop 6, if passed, would create the Texas Water Fund to continue investment in water and assist in financing water projects in this state. With hundreds of people moving to Texas every day, the need to update Texas’ aging and failing water infrastructure is accelerating.

Proposition 7, SJR 93 – Texas Energy Fund

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.

Summary: Prop 7, if approved, establishes the Texas Energy Fund to maintain and upgrade generation resources, guaranteeing dispatchable generation reliability, and ensures funds from SB 2627 are dedicated to a specific account.

Proposition 8, HJR 125 – Broadband Infrastructure Fund

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.

Summary: Roughly 7 million Texans live without access to broadband internet. Prop 8, if passed, would create the broadband infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of broadband and telecommunications projects in the State of Texas.

Proposition 9, HJR 2 – Cost of Living Adjustment for Retired Teachers

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Summary: Prop 9, if passed, would provide a one-time cost-of-living adjustment to individuals receiving monthly death or retirement annuity benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Proposition 10, SJR 87 – Biomedical Devices Ad Valorem Tax Exemption

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.

Summary: Prop 10, if passed, will exempt tangible personal property used or produced by medical or biomedical manufacturers to strengthen the medical supply chain in Texas from ad valorem taxation. This would allow Texas to be less dependent on foreign countries to meet our need for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and PPE.

Proposition 11, SJR 32 – Conservation and Reclamation Districts in El Paso County

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

Summary: Twenty years ago, a constitutional amendment enabled bond issuance by select counties’ conservation and reclamation districts for park development. Prop 11 seeks to extend this provision to El Paso County, granting its conservation and reclamation district the ability to issue bonds for regional facility development.

Proposition 12, HJR 134 – Abolishment of the Galveston County Treasurer’s Office

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.

Summary: Prop 12, if passed, would abolish this office and designate the duties of the treasurer to another county officer — a request which is supported by Galveston County voters.

Proposition 13, HJR 107 – Mandatory Retirement Age for State Justices and Judges

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.

Summary: Currently, judges and justices in the State of Texas are statutorily required to retire at the age of 75. Prop 13, if passed, would raise the mandatory retirement age from 75 to 79.

Proposition 14, SJR 74 – Centennial Parks Conservation Fund

The Ballot Will Read: The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.

Summary: Currently, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department leases land from private corporations to create some state parks. The private corporation can sell the land, resulting in the closure of the park. Prop 14, if passed, establishes the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to secure funding for enhancing, acquiring, and developing state parks.

Republican Kronda Thimesch represents Texas House District 65, which stretches across southern Denton County and includes 20 communities and five school districts.