Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Denton-based nonprofit provides hundreds of free spays and neuters to local pets

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection provided 244 free spays and neuters to community pets on Monday, thanks to $13,649 in grant funding from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The grant, aimed at supporting community pet spay and neuter efforts, enabled TCAP to provide free sterilizations for 147 cats and 97 dogs across its eight North Texas locations, according to a news release from the organization.

“The support from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission could not have come at a better time for our community,” said Stacey Schumacher, TCAP’s Executive Director. “Many families face financial constraints during the holiday season, and this grant has allowed us to make a positive impact on the lives of countless animals and the people who love them.”

Following a summer of heavy surrenders for North Texas animal shelters, reducing the barriers to spaying and neutering is essential to preventing more unwanted litter from entering already overcrowded city facilities, according to TCAP. Many pet parents who received the grant were overjoyed, stating the grant would dramatically help their family during this time.

“I’m so happy I can actually buy groceries this month,” said Susan Dyrd, an Allen-area pet owner and TCAP client. “It’s a wonderful thing to receive a grant. I appreciate it so much.”

TCAP officials said the grant funding leaves room for 52 more community pet sterilizations – grants the nonprofit plans to award later this month.

“We’re thankful for HHSC’s support and commitment to animal welfare,” Schumacher said. “We’re looking forward to assisting more pet parents needing high-quality, affordable services.”

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality, low-cost veterinary services to underserved communities. With a focus on spay/neuter surgeries and preventive care, TCAP seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare across Texas.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

