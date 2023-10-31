Flower Mound Shop Local Week beginning soon

Flower Mound’s third annual Shop Local Week will begin Wednesday.

In partnership with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, the town said in a news release last week that this initiative is aimed at stimulating the local economy, promoting local businesses and highlighting the importance of shopping local. The week of deals will give local shoppers a chance to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Residents can check www.shopdineplaylocal.biz for all the deals that local businesses are offering during Shop Local Week, Nov. 1-7. Local business owners can register for free here before Shop Local Week begins.

“When we shop local, it ensures sales tax dollars stay here in our community, and that directly benefits, our streets, parks, police and fire protection services, and much more,” the town said in a statement.