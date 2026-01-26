Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Flower Mound location at tail end of winter storm

The long-awaited second Flower Mound Dutch Bros location is set to open Tuesday morning, right as Winter Storm Fern slowly leaves southern Denton County.

Dutch Bros Coffee will be located at 3125 Long Prairie Road in a shopping strip that is also supposed to feature Whataburger, Slim Chickens and daycare center Lightbridge Academy.

According to a press release from the brand, the store will serve specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, lemonade, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

“Dutch Bros works to create a massive difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations who are focused on enriching their communities,” said the company.

The Flower Mound location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be Flower Mound’s second location. The other is along Justin Road, just east of Morriss Road, and opened in December 2022.