Dutch Bros Coffee opening Friday in Flower Mound

A new drive-thru coffee shop will open Friday morning in Flower Mound.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee — which also serves signature smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks — will open its newest location Friday at 1501 Justin Road, east of Morriss Road. The company aims for great speed, quality and service at all of its locations.

The new coffee shop will open every day at 5 a.m., and close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We are so excited to open our newest shop in the Flower Mound community,” said Zak Lugo, operator of Dutch Bros Flower Mound. “We can’t wait to see everyone Friday!”