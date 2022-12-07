Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
32
Photo courtesy of Hillwood

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County.

Photo courtesy of Hillwood

The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Läderach, one of the world’s best chocolatiers, to AllianceTexas and support their U.S. expansion with this new national distribution center,” said Samuel Rhea, director of industrial leasing at Hillwood. “Premium products like chocolate have some of the highest speed-to-market demands in the food and beverage industry, and with the amenities of AllianceTexas’ unique multi-modal logistics platform, we continue to see rapid growth in an industry segment that has a long history within AllianceTexas.” 

Läderach will occupy Alliance Northport 5, AllianceTexas’ emerging industrial sector adjacent to Texas Motor Speedway. Northlake has become a sought-after destination for industrial end users, such as Walgreens, Crown Equipment, Smart Warehousing and Mainfreight. This sector has some of the lowest combined tax rates in Dallas-Fort Worth with direct access to I-35W and Hwy 114.

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for premium fresh chocolate in the U.S., and this state-of-the-art distribution center at AllianceTexas provides us with more speed and efficiency to continue to expand our 60-year-old family business in the U.S. and meet this ambition,” said Nathanael Hausmann, president of Läderach North America. “Chocolate is best experienced when it’s extremely fresh and can awaken the five senses — an experience we aim to create daily at Läderach.”

Previous articleDutch Bros Coffee opening Friday in Flower Mound
Next articleFlower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.