Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County.

The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.

“We are thrilled to welcome Läderach, one of the world’s best chocolatiers, to AllianceTexas and support their U.S. expansion with this new national distribution center,” said Samuel Rhea, director of industrial leasing at Hillwood. “Premium products like chocolate have some of the highest speed-to-market demands in the food and beverage industry, and with the amenities of AllianceTexas’ unique multi-modal logistics platform, we continue to see rapid growth in an industry segment that has a long history within AllianceTexas.”

Läderach will occupy Alliance Northport 5, AllianceTexas’ emerging industrial sector adjacent to Texas Motor Speedway. Northlake has become a sought-after destination for industrial end users, such as Walgreens, Crown Equipment, Smart Warehousing and Mainfreight. This sector has some of the lowest combined tax rates in Dallas-Fort Worth with direct access to I-35W and Hwy 114.

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand for premium fresh chocolate in the U.S., and this state-of-the-art distribution center at AllianceTexas provides us with more speed and efficiency to continue to expand our 60-year-old family business in the U.S. and meet this ambition,” said Nathanael Hausmann, president of Läderach North America. “Chocolate is best experienced when it’s extremely fresh and can awaken the five senses — an experience we aim to create daily at Läderach.”