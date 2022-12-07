Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients

During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award.

Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.

The winner of the individual category is Jeff Fisher, who has been instrumental in bringing the Miracle League of North Texas to Flower Mound. The league removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. Since its inaugural season in the fall of 2021, the league has more than doubled in size.

The winner of the youth category is Rohan David Ahuja. For the past two years, Rohan has organized a bike drive, collecting more than 55 bikes and more than $2,500 in donations for the Chosen Ones foster agency. Rohan also started a buddy-based mentorship program called Connections at Flower Mound High School. After moving to Flower Mound from Chicago, he recognized a need for a program to help incoming students make the transition to high school. The program partners juniors and seniors with freshmen and sophomores to help them pick classes, manage their schedules and extracurricular activities, prep for the SAT and ACT, and even find tutors if needed.

The winner of the group category is the Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Each year, these volunteers spend thousands of hours supporting many community programs. You might have seen them at multiple Town events like the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony and Dorothy’s Dash. They also assist the Flower Mound Police Department with child seat safety checks, the Junior Police Academy, the Neighborhood Watch program and more.

The recipients will have their names added to the perpetual wall plaque displayed at Town Hall, according to the town. They will also receive an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Public Library, and a community spotlight on the town’s website. In addition, the recipient of the individual category receives a one-year membership to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest and invitations to attend various town events. The winners of the group and youth categories also get day passes to the Community Activity Center.