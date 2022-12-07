Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Jeff Fisher (third from left in the back row in blue shirt), pictured with players and coaches from Miracle League, is Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award winner in the individual category (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award.

Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.

The winner of the individual category is Jeff Fisher, who has been instrumental in bringing the Miracle League of North Texas to Flower Mound. The league removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime. Since its inaugural season in the fall of 2021, the league has more than doubled in size.

Rohan David Ahuja (middle), pictured with his parents, is Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award winner in the youth category (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The winner of the youth category is Rohan David Ahuja. For the past two years, Rohan has organized a bike drive, collecting more than 55 bikes and more than $2,500 in donations for the Chosen Ones foster agency. Rohan also started a buddy-based mentorship program called Connections at Flower Mound High School. After moving to Flower Mound from Chicago, he recognized a need for a program to help incoming students make the transition to high school. The program partners juniors and seniors with freshmen and sophomores to help them pick classes, manage their schedules and extracurricular activities, prep for the SAT and ACT, and even find tutors if needed.

The Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association is Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award winner in the group category (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The winner of the group category is the Flower Mound Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Each year, these volunteers spend thousands of hours supporting many community programs. You might have seen them at multiple Town events like the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony and Dorothy’s Dash. They also assist the Flower Mound Police Department with child seat safety checks, the Junior Police Academy, the Neighborhood Watch program and more.

The recipients will have their names added to the perpetual wall plaque displayed at Town Hall, according to the town. They will also receive an engraved brick at the Flower Mound Public Library, and a community spotlight on the town’s website. In addition, the recipient of the individual category receives a one-year membership to the Community Activity Center, a VIP pass to Independence Fest and invitations to attend various town events. The winners of the group and youth categories also get day passes to the Community Activity Center.

Previous articleSwiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.