Local officials warn about dangers of sledding after death of Frisco teen

As kids spend their time off from school in the snow-covered streets, local officials warned about serious injuries that could be caused by the slick conditions.

Many are enjoying the opportunity to sled down local hills, but after reports about a 16-year-old from Frisco dying from a sledding accident emerged, officials want to make sure residents understand the severity of the situation.

Frisco Wakeland soccer player Elizabeth Angle died while on a sled being pulled by a Jeep. Unable to brake or turn, she popped the curb and hit a tree.

A second girl was on the sled, as well, and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

“I hope everyone is doing well during this winter weather. I saw a bunch of kids playing today making memories that they will have for a lifetime,” said Northlake Mayor Brian Montini. “You may have seen that a child was being drug in a sled behind their parents’ vehicle in Frisco… Please DO NOT DO THIS, especially on public roadways.”

Montini said the act is extremely dangerous, but it is also not allowed on public roadways.

“I saw one resident doing this today and asked them to please be safe [because] it isn’t allowed on the roads,” he said. “My pleas were not well received unfortunately. Please don’t make me be the mayor who has to speak on the news talking about a kid who died. Please do have fun, but do it on private property and be safe.”

Argyle PD shared words of wisdom on social media as they have observed the same activities going on throughout Argyle.

“We love winter weather fun as much as the next person… we get so few opportunities to slide on ice here in North Texas,” said the department. “But we have seen an alarming trend here in our Town and region of citizens pulling sleds behind cars and motorized vehicles of other sorts. While it can lead to some exhilarating speeds and experiences, it has also led to several cases of individuals being seriously injured or worse in the past few days.”

In true Texas fashion, residents are using anything they can find as a sled, including trash can lids, inflatables, tables and more, but officials warn they all have the same effect when attached to a vehicle.

A Lewisville resident’s home security camera caught a vehicle towing some kids on a sled down a neighborhood road.

The vehicle was traveling at a slower speed, but still poses a threat, nonetheless.

“Keep in mind, when the vehicle pulling the “sled” stops, or changes its travel path, persons being pulled continue to travel in the same direction with no ability to brake or turn,” said the Argyle PD.

Frisco’s local police department made a statement on the incident and asked everyone to stay alert, stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

“For your safety, please keep in mind that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or deadly accidents,” Frisco PD said in a statement. “Please stay alert, stay indoors when possible and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity until conditions improve.”