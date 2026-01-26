Nail salon chain set to open new location in Highland Village

Frenchies Modern Nail Care plans to put up its next location at Varia at Highland Village, an high-end apartment complex that leases out lower-level spaces to businesses.

The new nail salon is slated to go in at suite 104, between LiquorLand and Rhi & Co. Salon.

An expected $240,000 in renovations will go into the 1,700-square-foot space before Frenchies opens its doors.

Construction is planned to start on Feb. 16 and be completed by May 1, but there is no open date set, yet.

Frenchies Nail Care salon offers natural and gel manicures and pedicures, healthy gel extensions, gel shield and dazzle dry, a “revolutionary lacquer manicure system scientifically formulated to create a healthy, durable finish.”

The company’s services are offered for both men and women.

“At Frenchies, we offer a full menu of services for ladies and gents to get your hands and feet looking their best—and you feeling your best, too,” said Frenchies.

The salon also sells hand and foot products like body butter, cuticle therapy hand and body soap, healing hand cream and sugar scrubs.

Frenchies claims that its salons never use products with harmful chemicals and goes by the motto “We Love Clean” to emphasize its commitment to cleanliness.

“We set a higher standard with medical-grade cleaning processes in a warm, inviting atmosphere with a wide range of services,” said the brand.

According to Frenchies’ website, the brand has a mobile app where guests can find nearby stores, manage their account and schedule an appointment.

Frenchies, which was bought by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2023, currently has locations across the United States.

The Highland Village location will be the chain’s 32nd U.S. location, seventh in Texas and third in North Texas, right in between the Southlake and Frisco stores.

Frenchies used to have a location in The Colony at Grandscape, but it closed in 2021.