Lewisville firefighters brave freezing pond in attempt to save woman and dog

Lewisville firefighters rescued a man and a woman from a frozen retention pond after the two attempted to rescue a dog that had fallen in Sunday afternoon.

The department responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. with reports that a mother was attempting to save her child from a pond near the apartment complexes along Hwy 121 in Lewisville.

However, when crews arrived, they found a woman neck-deep in the frozen pond and a man in shallower waters trying to find a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Officials don’t know how the dog ended up on the ice-covered pond and said the woman wasn’t at risk of drowning, just needed help getting out.

With icy conditions making it difficult for firefighters to get to the victims, who were down a steep embankment, the crew from Fire Station 6 had to get creative.

After a pair of firefighters jumped into the water to help the woman to shore, they used a series of ropes and ladders to reel in the woman up to street level.

The man was able to get out of the water on his own, but also needed the rope and ladder assistance to get up the embankment.

Officials said neither the man nor the woman sustained any major injuries.

Lewisville firefighters continued to wade through the water and break ice across the pond for about 45 minutes in an attempt to recover the dog, but unfortunately, they were not able to locate it.