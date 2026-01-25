Denton County, area towns close facilities as Winter Storm Fern paralyses region

Hazardous road conditions from Winter Storm Fern are prompting Denton County and area municipalities to close offices and delay services this week.

Denton County announced Sunday that all county facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 26-27.

County officials said the decision followed guidance from the National Weather Service, which expects temperatures to remain below freezing until at least Tuesday afternoon, with refreezing likely overnight Tuesday.

“We are closing our offices on Tuesday in addition to Monday for the safety of both our residents and employees, as many of our school districts have announced intentions to close their campuses,” County Judge Andy Eads said.

“With the extreme cold temperatures continuing through Monday and into midday Tuesday, the safety of our residents and county employees is of utmost importance,” Eads said. “We continue meeting daily with our local, state and federal partners to share real-time information, identify gaps, and quickly resolve issues as conditions change.”

Despite facility closures, Denton County Road and Bridge employees are continuing 24-hour operations, treating roads and coordinating with the Texas Department of Transportation on major thoroughfares. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office remains fully staffed, with deputies, jailers and dispatchers providing around-the-clock services. County facilities teams are also checking buildings, and the Office of Emergency Services is staffing the Emergency Operations Center.

Several local towns also announced closures and service delays.

Flower Mound said town facilities, including Town Hall, the Community Activity Center, the public library, Animal Adoption Center, Senior Center and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday. Republic Services will delay trash collection by one day this week, with Monday routes shifting to Tuesday and service continuing through Saturday, Jan. 31.

Highland Village announced city offices will be closed Monday and reopen at noon Tuesday. Trash, recycling and yard-waste service will also be delayed one day, with residents asked to leave carts at the curb until collected.

The Town of Argyle said Town Hall will be closed for on-site services Monday, with staff working remotely as conditions allow. Public Works crews will continue operating throughout the storm.

The Town of Northlake said Town Hall will be closed Monday and that Waste Connections will not run trash service that day.

The City of Justin announced offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, with administrative services expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Officials across the county urged residents to limit travel, monitor local updates and exercise caution as winter weather continues to affect Denton County.