Schools to remain closed Tuesday due to icy conditions

As Winter Storm Fern exits Denton County, its icy aftermath will keep local schools closed another day.

Multiple school districts announced they will remain closed Tuesday, Jan. 27, as freezing precipitation and prolonged below-freezing temperatures continue to create hazardous road and campus conditions.

Denton Independent School District said Sunday all schools will be closed Tuesday and all before- and after-school activities are canceled. District officials cited guidance from Denton County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service indicating that conditions are not expected to fully improve until temperatures rise above freezing.

“As a result, hazardous road conditions are expected to persist across the district, creating unsafe travel conditions for students and staff,” the district said in a statement.

Denton ISD officials said they will continue monitoring weather and roadway conditions in coordination with local agencies and will provide an update regarding Wednesday’s operations once conditions are reassessed.

Lewisville Independent School District also announced that all campuses and facilities will remain closed Tuesday. All extracurricular activities, facility rentals and campus events scheduled for Tuesday are canceled or will be rescheduled. LISD campuses and facilities were already closed Monday.

While officials said it is not typical to make closure decisions this early, district leaders cited the amount of freezing precipitation and prolonged cold as factors preventing safe conditions.

“Our district facilities teams are doing a great job monitoring our buildings to ensure our systems are operating well for staff and student safety for when we return,” LISD officials said. The district said families will be notified as soon as possible if further delays are necessary and that plans to account for missed instructional minutes will be communicated later.

Argyle Independent School District announced Sunday afternoon that all schools will remain closed Tuesday because of continued freezing temperatures and hazardous road and campus conditions.

District officials said the decision was based on guidance from the National Weather Service and the Denton County Emergency Operations Center, which indicated that overnight freezing precipitation would require several hours of sustained above-freezing temperatures to fully melt.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest, the district said, and roads and walkways are expected to remain unsafe through at least Tuesday.

All after-school activities scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled, and all campuses and district facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Argyle High School basketball and soccer games scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled. The district said updated schedules will be shared when available, and coaches and student group leaders will communicate directly with students and families.

Northwest Independent School District also announced all schools and facilities will remain closed and classes canceled through Tuesday because of continued extreme weather and poor road conditions.