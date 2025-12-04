Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth to add Fabletics store

A Fabletics store will bring another athletic clothing option to Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth.

It is expected to occupy unit 1108, which is currently occupied by PopSwap.

Construction on the store is expected to begin in March 2026 and be completed by May 2026.

The California-based gymwear brand was founded in 2013 as an online-only, subscription-based clothes business.

It is still subscription-based with VIP Members getting discounts on items that nonmembers pay full price for.

The brand started opening physical stores in 2015 and now has more than 100 across the United States.

According to the Fabletics website, the membership and the fabrics used helps make the brand’s product, a mix of activewear and fashion, more affordable.

“Through our proprietary fabrics and an obsession about quality, we bring you the fit and feel of luxury activewear at an accessible price,” said the brand.

Fabletics said it has 2.4 million VIP Members that pay for its subscription service, which includes access to the brand’s best prices, exclusive in-store events, early access to special deals and other members-only benefits.

The brand sells anything from t-shirts, shorts, skirts, cold weather gear, scrubs and accessories.

For more information on Fabletics, visit the brand’s website.