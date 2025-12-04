Martinizing Cleaners sets itself apart with quality and convenience

Enrique Estrada knew he wouldn’t be the only dry cleaner and laundry service in town when he opened Martinizing Cleaners in Flower Mound and Highland Village last year. He also knew the extra competition wouldn’t matter as long as he focused on three simple, customer-centric rules: never sacrifice quality, treat people well and make life easier for busy customers.

Nearly 12 months later, he and his team haven’t just checked all three boxes—they’ve delivered on them hundreds of times over.

“I talk to a lot of people as they walk into our stores, and every time, they are quick to say their previous experiences at a dry cleaner were too transactional… the customer felt like they were being a bother,” Estrada said. “We are the opposite. We know our customers, and we love being around them—whether they are coming to us or we are meeting them at their front door to deliver their laundry.”

He added, “When you or any of our customers walk into our shop, you’re going to walk away with a smile. If that doesn’t happen, then we aren’t doing our job. It’s really that simple: quality, customer service and our free pickup and delivery service.”

That customer-first mindset is backed by a full suite of services that go far beyond basic dry cleaning. Martinizing has been a recognized name in the dry cleaning industry for over 70 years and is the pioneer of on-premises, quick-service dry cleaning. With more than 350 locations, Martinizing handles everything from everyday wash, dry and folding services to stain treatments, alterations, gown preservation, free button replacements and even shoe repair.

And for busy families and professionals, their free pickup and delivery service has quickly become a game changer in the industry—saving customers time while ensuring their clothes return looking crisp, clean and ready to wear.

“Why run an errand if you can have it picked up and delivered to your home for free?” Estrada said. “Word is getting out about this service. It’s like Amazon—your clothes show up at your door ready to wear. It’s little things like these services that really separate us.”

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)