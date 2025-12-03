Double Oak council member resigns, town opens applications to fill spot

Double Oak is accepting applications to fill a council seat after unanimously voting to accept the resignation of council member Janet Robertson on Monday.

Robertson, who was elected in May 2024, announced her resignation at the Monday, Nov. 17 meeting, but it was officially accepted at council’s first December meeting.

She said the travel schedule with her professional career would prevent her from effectively fulfilling her duties a member of Town Council.

“I sincerely apologize to the citizens of Double Oak that I have not been as physically present or as engaged as I would have hoped to have been when I took on this role 18 months ago,” she said. “Fortunately and unfortunately, my career has really taken off and I’m spending a significant amount of time overseas.”

Robertson announced her resignation virtually, as she was out of town for a work trip. However, she said no matter where she is working from, Double Oak is the place she truly feels at home.

“I’m in South America now, I have a residence in London,” she said. “Although, my permanent residence is still in Double Oak and that’s where my heart is.”

Mayor Patrick Johnson thanked Robertson for her service and wished her well on her future endeavors inside and outside of the town.

“Janet, thank you. We fully understand the family aspect of this, as well as your career,” said Johnson. “It was awesome getting to know you and work with you during this time. We appreciate you for the work that you did and still being a part of Double Oak and what you’ll do in the future. We wish you all the best, so thank you.”

According to a notice from the town, applications to replace Robertson will remain open until 3 p.m. on Friday.

To be eligible for the vacated spot, applicants must have lived in Double Oak for at least 12 months and be willing to serve for the remainder of the unexpired term.

Interested residents may obtain the application form directly from the Town Administrator.

According to the town, not all citizens that apply are guaranteed a nomination.

Town Council will vet the applications and each council member may nominate one eligible citizen at the appointment meeting.

Once nominations are closed, the council will need vote in a majority to fill the vacancy. If a nomination receives a majority vote, the nominee will be sworn in.

Johnson said, as Mayor, he will not have a hand in filling the vacant seat, it will be left to the council members.

For more information, visit the town’s website.