Art and music school hits the right note in Flower Mound

There’s no reason to question Justin Labosco’s intense love for music. After all, he was barely 8 years old when he started playing the drums. It wasn’t long after when he mastered the guitar, learned to hit the perfect note on the microphone and even took on songwriting and music production.

Fast-forward to today, and he’s had the opportunity to write hundreds of songs, release an array of albums and EPs and perform in numerous bands and musicals.

Basically, if you need anything music-related, Justin is your guy.

And with that kind of all-in passion, becoming a teacher was never a question—it was inevitable.

“I was working at another music school, and while I enjoyed my time there, I couldn’t help but think, ‘I can do this on my own,’” Justin said with a laugh. That spark of confidence turned into Flower Mound Art and Music, which he proudly opened in April 2023.

What he built is more than a place to take lessons. Flower Mound Art and Music is an inviting, high-energy space where students explore, experiment and truly fall in love with the arts. Yes, they offer music lessons in everything from drums and guitar to vocals, songwriting and production. They even have a professional recording studio. But, they also provide art classes designed to tap into imagination, encourage expression and make creativity feel like play rather than an after-school obligation.

“The last thing I want is for students to get out of school and feel like they are going to another school,” Justin said. “My favorite part is when their lesson ends and they say, ‘Oh, no. I want to stay longer.’ You hear a lot of laughter. It’s a different energy and artistic feel.”

Whether you’re looking to dive into the basics or master advanced techniques, Justin and his team are here to teach and help you expand your creativity. They teach ages 4 and up. More importantly, parents choose Flower Mound Art and Music because they trust the experience behind the instruction, appreciate the high level of teaching quality, and love that the staff sticks around.

“Working with the same people brings out the best in all creatives,” Justin added.

