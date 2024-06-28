News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2024

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

Double Oak celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, May 18, with a memorable event attended by numerous dignitaries, former town council members, mayors, and a large turnout of citizens. The festivities began with a tribute to the town’s founders, Bill and Nettie Brittain. Their son, Don Brittain, and his wife, Joyce, were honored as Mr. and Mrs. Double Oak in recognition of their significant contributions to the town’s development.

The following are some excerpts from the mayor’s recognition of the Brittain’s.

Double Oak, unlike many towns with histories spanning hundreds of years, is a young town about to enter its fifth decade. Its unique history, beautifully captured in an article titled “The Spirit of Double Oak—Bill and Nettie Brittain” by Donna Helms in 1991, stands as a testament to the spirit and resilience of our community.

Bill Brittain, originally from Fort Worth and a former caddie at Glen Garden Country Club alongside schoolmate Ben Hogan (yeah, that Ben Hogan), moved to Weatherford, Texas where he met his wife Nettie at 22.

After relocating and spending many years in Irving, Bill and Nettie were never enamored by city life. When progress forced them to tear down their home of three years, they sought a more rural setting. In 1964, they purchased 12 acres in an unincorporated area across from what was then the Double Oak School and built their home at 45 Kings Road. In 1970, their son Don, his wife Joyce, and their sons Gary and Randy joined them, building a home at 120 McMakin Road.

During that time, Flower Mound faced the threat of annexation by the City of Irving and desired to remain an independent township. Sensing the potential actions of Flower Mound, Bill took it upon himself to protect his community. With the legal support of attorneys from the Denton County Electric Cooperative, he initiated a petition among his neighbors, secured jurisdiction releases from Flower Mound, Copper Canyon, and Bartonville, and managed all the necessary steps to establish a new town—a town that operated without taxes, solely based on volunteerism.

With a vote of 64-3, Double Oak became an official town on May 25, 1974, with 243 residents.

Bill’s idea of a “volunteer” town exemplifies Double Oak’s current operation. Our town is filled with volunteers, from how volunteer elected officials govern it to the dedicated members of the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, the Double Oak Women’s Club, and those serving on various boards and committees. Double Oak embodies Bill and Nettie Brittain’s vision for its citizens.

Over the years, those who served our town mirrored Bill’s vision. Today, many who have served in various capacities—from town council, deputy mayor pro-tems, mayor pro-tems, to mayors—join us on stage. I want to take a moment to thank them and recognize them for their volunteerism in Double Oak and for setting the course for our success as our town’s current leaders.

The day concluded with a lively ‘70s Dance Party in the town pavilion. A large turnout and fantastic ’70s costumes brought an amazing day to a close.

Thank you to the Brittain family, the 50th Birthday Committee, who worked tirelessly over the past year, and all the volunteers who contributed on Saturday to make the event successful. And, of course, a heartfelt thanks to all the Double Oak citizens who attended. I cannot wait for the 75th Anniversary in 2049.

New Town Council Members

The May election in Double Oak was, as always, a success. In a town that relies entirely on volunteers, the citizens turned out to vote and elected three council members to serve on the town council for the next two years. The elected candidates are incumbents Mark Dieterich and Khourschid (Dr. K) Favero, along with Janet Robertson, who is new to the town council.

Town Administrator Wanted

The Town Administrator role is a unique opportunity to manage and administrate the Town’s affairs and make a tangible difference in the community. As a working administrator, you will be part of a small staff, underscoring the importance of your role in the community and the direct impact you can have on its operations.

Experience Required: A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field is required, with a preference for candidates holding a Master’s degree or a Certified Public Manager credential. The ideal candidate will have at least five years of local government experience, including at least three years of supervisory experience with a proven track record in budget development and management.

Additionally, candidates should have two years of local government experience in typical town secretary-related duties. Certification or registration in the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program is preferred, and certification must be obtained within three years of the hire date.

This role demands a blend of administrative, financial, managerial, and interpersonal skills. The successful candidate must manage the town’s affairs and serve its community effectively, requiring a comprehensive understanding of municipal operations, financial management, leadership, and effective communication.

If you are qualified, please email your resume, references, and letter to Mayor Patrick Johnson at [email protected]. The hiring period is targeted for late July or early August, depending upon the number of candidates and their qualifications.

Thank you for reading this update and, more importantly, being involved as a citizen in this great town called Double Oak!

To catch all exciting news or updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].