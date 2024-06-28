Friday, June 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Gardening: How to attract butterflies to your landscape

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2

By Linda Hay and Barbara Brown

Butterflies serve as plant pollinators and lovely, ephemeral visions as they pass through our landscape. To attract more butterflies to your yard, you can create a special garden with the floral nectar sources they need. Butterfly gardens attract and sustain butterflies, allowing them to complete their life cycle while also pollinating plants.

There are two types of plants required by butterflies: host plants where females lay eggs and the butterfly larvae feed and nectar-producing flowers that provide a vital food supply for adult butterflies.

Adult butterflies are attracted to red, yellow, orange, and pink blossoms. Molly Keck, AgriLife Extension entomologist, recommends the following flower varieties to attract butterflies to your yard: Pride of Barbados, Henry Duelberg salvia, Mystic Spires blue salvia, New Gold lantana, Butterfly deep pink pentas, zinnias, Turk’s cap and Gregg’s mistflower. Other flowering plants are Bee Balm, Purple Coneflower, and Butterfly weed.

When selecting plants for your butterfly garden, choose plants that bloom at different times of the year so that there is almost always something appealing to them. Choose native plants when possible, to match the needs of the butterflies that are found in our area. The Native Plant Society of Texas provides a list of native plants by ecoregion. To see their list for the North Central Texas ecoregion, go to NPSOT.org, select “Search for Plants.”

Be sure your garden provides a water source for the butterflies. It can be a shallow dish filled with coarse sand, a bit of manure, and a few flat stones for the butterflies to stand on.

The Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists (txmn.org) is a great resource to help attract butterflies to your yard.

The butterfly population is declining by about 1.5% per year since 1977. Please do your part to help them survive.

Happy Gardening!

Previous article
Fireworks remain illegal in local towns, cities
Next article
News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2024
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.