Fireworks remain illegal in local towns, cities

As fun as Independence Day fireworks are, local governments are again asking residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Despite how easy it is to buy fireworks at stands just outside town, you are still not allowed to possess or use them within local town/city limits. Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Denton, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana and Northlake all have ordinances banning fireworks.

Those little poppers you throw on the ground are pretty much the only things you can buy at a fireworks stand that are allowed for use in these local towns.

Shooting off fireworks where it is prohibited could land you with a fine up to $2,000. The loud noises fireworks make can trigger PTSD in Military veterans who live nearby. They also disturb pets, and many dogs go missing on New Year’s Eve and Independence Day each year. Fireworks can cause grass fires, especially in dry and/or windy conditions. Residents are asked to use non-emergency lines to report fireworks violations.

It is legal to discharge fireworks on private property in unincorporated Denton County, with permission of the property owner. Click here for more information on the county’s rules about the use of fireworks.

Click here for a list of fireworks shows in Denton County over the next week.