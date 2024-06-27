Calendar full of local fireworks shows

You don’t have to go far to catch professional fireworks shows for free most nights for the next week in honor of Independence Day. Here are the biggest Independence Day events to be held in Denton County.

Saturday, June 29

The Lake Cities 4th of July celebration begins at 4 p.m. at the Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive, with live music, contests, tethered balloon rides, food trucks, kids activities and more, capped off by a fireworks show around 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, July 2

The DCTA A-Train Sounds of Red White & Lewisville concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St. in Old Town Lewisville. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., and will be accompanied by a live performance by the Lewisville High School Orchestra. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, July 3

Roanoke’s July 3rd Celebration — located at City Hall Plaza, 500 S. Oak St., begins at 5 p.m. with live music, kids zone, pie-eating competition and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. Click here for more information.

Denton’s July Jubilee at the Square will have live music, inflatables, games, rock climbing, face painting, a hot dog eating contest, local vendors and more. Instead of fireworks, drone shows will take place at 9:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Click here for more information.

Thursday, July 4

Flower Mound’s Independence Fest at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, begins at 5 p.m. and will have a car show, kids zone,, food trucks, vendor booths and live music, headlined by Pat Green about 8:15 p.m. The fireworks will begin about 9:45 p.m. Click here for more information.

Saturday, July 6

Northlake’s inaugural Independence Day Celebration will take place at Hilltop Truck Park, 8150 Thompson Road, from 4-10 p.m. There will be a lineup of a variety of food trucks, a bar, a bounce house, face painting, live music and more. The fireworks show will begin around 8:45 p.m. Click here for more information.