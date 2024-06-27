Rock & Brews Grapevine opening soon

Rock & Brews — a growing chain of restaurant/bar/live music venues co-founded by KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons — will open its new Grapevine location next week.

“Rock & Brews is serving up an immersive rock & roll experience amplified by classic food and drinks that allow music lovers of all ages to unplug from today’s world,” the Grapevine location’s webpage says. “Rock & Brews specializes in American food classics, with a unique twist, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients … Immerse yourself in our 360-degree rock & roll dining experience with iconic rock art, including our signature Texas-sized Great Wall of Rock, colorful concert lighting, and rock videos & sports displayed on 75″ screens throughout the restaurant.”

This will be the second Rock & Brews in North Texas; the first opened in 2016 at Grandscape in The Colony.

Rock & Brews Grapevine will open on Tuesday at 520 W. Hwy 114. The band Texas Flood will perform on opening night. Click here for more information.

The restaurant will host a pre-opening charity night Friday, benefiting GRACE Grapevine. Tickets start at $60. Click here for more information.