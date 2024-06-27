Expect delays at major Flower Mound intersection

Drivers can expect traffic delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound on Thursday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., contractors for the town of Flower Mound will be moving signal poles to a new foundation at the intersection of FM 1171 and FM 2499, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. While the work is being done, the traffic signals will be flashing red for a few hours. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible.

“Remember, if you encounter a red flashing light, treat it as a stop sign,” the town said in a statement. “Come to a complete stop and then proceed safely through the intersection following right-of-way rules.”