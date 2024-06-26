Eads: Create summer memories in Denton County

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer for many of us even though the meteorological start was on June 20.

Yet with school out and swimming pools open, the warm, sunny weather under bright blue skies beckons us to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

In Denton County, we are blessed with three lakes and a bounty of hike and bike trails throughout our 953 square miles.

As one of the largest lakes in North Texas at 29,000 acres, Lake Lewisville is a main attraction for many boaters, skiers, and swimmers during the hot summer months. A disc golf course sits off Lake Park Road in Lewisville along with both 9- and 18-hole golf courses.

For an entry fee of $5 per car, the family can visit the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area or LLELA, for short, for everything from moon night hikes to camp sessions and everything in between. LLELA features 2,600 acres of prairies and bottomland forests filled with wildlife, flora, and fauna.

On the northern side of Lake Lewisville sits the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center at 3310 Collins Road in Denton. About 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest is perfect for family hiking and photography. The area also features a dedicated trail for those who ride mountain bikes.

Lake Grapevine on the county’s southwestern boundaries is the perfect spot for windsurfing, sailing, fishing, walking, biking, and camping. The 8,000-acre lake features two marinas – Scott’s Landing Marina and Silver Lake Marina.

The county’s newest water attraction, Ray Roberts Lake, sports three state parks including Isle du Bois, Johnson Branch, and Jordan. On the lake’s eastern shores is the Lone Star Lodge and Marina, two miles west of Pilot Point. In Sanger, you can visit Lake Ray Roberts Marina. Surrounded by trees and several ranches, it is common to see passersby riding horseback or a group enjoying the geocache available onsite.

Wearing a life vest and being proactive is paramount for safety while enjoying our county’s three lakes and other area waterways. Before taking a boat out, it is also good practice to ensure all those onboard know where the engine cut-off switches are located. Our Denton County Sheriff’s Office patrols the busy lakes to help ensure residents’ safety.

Did you know Denton County is also home to a zoo, a sculpture garden, a river walk, and a golf ranch?

For $15, you can enjoy an afternoon with animals at a petting zoo on a 126-acre ranch in Pilot Point known as the Sharkarosa Zoo. The zoo is home to everything from alpacas to zebras and everything in between – macaws, miniature donkeys, porcupines, bears, lemurs and monkeys, deer, camels, and even lions, tigers, and bears – to name a few.

Visit the Texas Sculpture Garden at Hall Office Park in Frisco where a unique collection of outdoor and indoor art from prominent local and regional artists is available along a winding walking trail and indoors.

Take a stroll along the River Walk in Flower Mound, complete with a waterfall, ducks, turtles, and trails, not to mention a few eateries nearby on one of the county’s newest attractions just east of FM 2499.

Practice your golf game at Christie’s Golf Ranch on a 15-acre ranch in Pilot Point filled with everything golf – chipping greens to 60-yard-plus practice holes to water hazards and more. Range balls are available at 75 balls for $15 or 150 for $22.

Looking for air-conditioned indoor activities this summer? Consider visiting the museums scattered throughout our area.

The Texas First Ladies Historic Gown Collection at Texas Woman’s University features fashions from the 1800s through the industrialization of the 1900s.

Stop by the Denton County African American Museum at the Denton County Historical Park, which also features the Taylor Cabin and the Bayless-Selby House Museum.

Every Thursday, bring a blanket or lawn chair to the Courthouse-on-the-Square Lawn for Twilight Tunes through June 20th to enjoy local musicians. Or take the family for an evening of fun at Grandscape in The Colony for dinner, entertainment, and shopping – all in one place.

You do not have to travel far to make this summer one for the memory books. We have it all right here in Denton County.

