Traffic switch coming to Main Street bridge

A significant traffic switch at Main Street and I-35E will begin on Thursday, according to the city of Lewisville.

Construction began on the project, which halved the number of traffic lanes on the east side of I-35E, back in February. Thursday, a new traffic pattern will be established, moving vehicles onto the lanes that have been closed off since February and closing off the other half of the road. The traffic switch will take most of the day. Drivers are urged to use patience and caution; there is a difference in height from the old lanes to the new lanes.

The construction project is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Denton County Connections project — part of the larger Texas Clear Lanes project — which intends to improve traffic bottlenecks along the I-35 corridor in Denton County. Click here for more information.