Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday evening

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a Heat Advisory for all of North Texas, including Denton County, through Thursday evening.

High temperatures are expected to reach triple digits both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon in southern Denton County, with heat index values as high as 110 degrees, according to the weather service forecast. The heat has reached dangerous levels already this week, and that trend will continue.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

The extended forecast for Flower Mound calls for sunny, hot and dry conditions every day through Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 100 each day.