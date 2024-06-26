Flower Mound to spray for mosquitoes after traps test positive for West Nile

The town of Flower Mound will spray for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday nights after multiple traps tested positive for West Nile virus.

The town of Flower Mound’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed mosquito samples collected in the 4400 block of Hide-A-Way Lane, the 4700 block of Flower Mound Road and the 3000 block of Old Settlers Road have tested positive for the West Nile virus. These are the first positive mosquito samples found in town this year, the town said in a news release on Wednesday morning.

The town has scheduled spraying operations in the approximate one-half square-mile radius surrounding the specified areas Wednesday and Thursday, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Spraying operations may be rescheduled if weather conditions are not suitable. Residents in the affected neighborhoods will be notified by the community notification call system and the community signs placed at major intersections within the spraying area, the town said. Residents are advised to minimize exposure when possible.

The following precautionary steps are also advisable:

If possible, stay indoors during spraying events.

If you’re outside or in a vehicle at the time, stay alert for the spraying truck and maintain a safe distance.

If the spray should contact your skin or eyes, wash skin with soap and water, and rinse eyes with water or a saline solution.

Close windows and doors to your home.

Wash exposed fruits and vegetables before eating.

There are no special precautions or waiting period recommendations for swimming pools regarding ground spraying. Town staff will continue to conduct additional inspections and monitor the area after treatment. The insecticide used in spraying is applied at ultra-low levels, breaks down quickly, and does not leave a toxic residue. It will not harm outside pets.

For more information, contact Flower Mound Environmental Services at 972-874-6340 or visit www.flower-mound.com/mosquitoes.