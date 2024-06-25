Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Renovations begin on courtyard at The Shops at Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village announced Tuesday that it has begun construction of “The Backyard” — a reimagining of the community gathering space in its northern courtyard.

“Our northern courtyard has long served as the perfect place for our visitors to take a break from shopping and enjoy connecting with fellow community members at many of our events,” said Ravi Wadhwa, General Manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “At the heart of The Shops at Highland Village, The Backyard will continue to be an excellent place for guests of all ages to unwind, enjoy our programming, and build connections with friends and family year-round.”

The northern courtyard had been best known for its splash pad, but it is being renovated now because a small parking lot was built over the former southern courtyard when The Cheesecake Factory was about to open in the old Barnes & Noble space.

The Backyard will include lush landscaping, shaded areas, multiple seating options, ambient path lighting and a water feature, according to a news release from The Shops. A large green space will provide a gathering place for families to enjoy time together and kids to run around. The reimagined outdoor area will also serve as a space for the center to host many of its signature events, including its summertime concert series and annual “Our Village Glows” holiday celebration.

Construction of The Backyard is scheduled to be completed in November. For more information, visit theshopsathighlandvillage.com.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

