Cafe India now open in Flower Mound

A new Indian restaurant opened its doors this week in south Flower Mound.

Cafe India is now open at 1121 Flower Mound Road, Suite 590, in the old Le Peep restaurant space. The menu features popular Indian and Indo-Chinese street foods, classic Indian entrees such as curry and biryani, as well as naan, kebabs and much more. A variety of beers are also available on tap.

“At Cafe India we are trying to create an old English speakeasy taphouse with a touch of modern eclectic design where guests can come pick a drink and relax in a cafe environment,” the menu says.

Owner Krishna Ramakoti said the restaurant’s website, www.cafeindiadfw.com, should be up by Friday. The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.