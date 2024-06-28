Friday, June 28, 2024
Alamo Drafthouse to reopen DFW theaters

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Thursday that it will be reopening its doors in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Twin Cities markets this summer.

All six locations that closed earlier this month as part of the franchisee’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing will now be owned and operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and are set to reopen in rapid succession, including DFW’s Cedars, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas, and Richardson locations and the Woodbury location in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, according to a news release from the company. All affected venue staff will be made whole for lost wages that they were owed prior to the closures.

“We were heartbroken to hear about the franchisee’s decision to close their locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Woodbury, MN, but we immediately got to work to acquire these as Alamo Drafthouse owned locations,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “We’re so excited to reestablish Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for our teammates and local film communities in these great cities during an incredibly successful summer of moviegoing.”

Former employees will be given first access to interviews for open positions, the company said. Those who are rehired will receive a more robust benefits plan with immediate eligibility, including access to daily pay, substantial 401k match, paid medical leave, accrued PTO and free mental health services.

Alamo Drafthouse will host a soft opening during the first week of each location’s reopening with promotions and discounts to be announced. Additionally, individuals owed ticket refunds due to the sudden closings by the previous owners will receive free ticket vouchers, and guests who previously purchased Alamo Drafthouse’s INSIDE OUT 2 lunch box and DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE pint glass will receive these items upon reopening. Also members of Alamo Drafthouse’s Season Pass subscription service will receive a free month of service when their accounts are reactivated.

Visit drafthouse.com for more information.

Cafe India now open in Flower Mound
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

