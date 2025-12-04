Flower Mound students to compete in international debate contest with $10k grand prize

Three students from Flower Mound High School have advanced to the “Round of 64” in the 25th annual International Public Policy Forum, the contest announced in November.

Krish Kulkarni, Pravith Munipalle and Surya Dasari will continue debating in the competition for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to New York.

“The 25th anniversary of the IPPF is not just a milestone for the program, it is a celebration of the students who make it extraordinary,” said William A. Brewer III, chairman of the Brewer Foundation and the IPPF Advisory Board. “These teams represent a generation eager to engage in public discourse and committed to addressing the issues facing the world they will inherit.”

The three will debate against other high school students from 30 U.S. states and 39 countries, including Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, China and Japan, among others.

In the “Round of 64,” teams will exchange written arguments via email in a process that will test their research and written advocacy skills, according to a press release from the IPPF.

Teams will debate a current global challenge, which, this year, is the global education crisis.

According to the IPPF, the topic is “Resolved: The Group of 20 Nations should levy a global education tax equal to 1% of each member country’s gross domestic product to establish a dedicated international organization that supports the provision of universal, free, quality primary and secondary education.”