Bartonville police chief steps down, stays on as town administrator

By Micah Pearce
Bartonville Police Chief Kirk Riggs is stepping down from his role within the department, but staying on as Bartonville's town administrator. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Bartonville)

After two years of service, Kirk Riggs announced he will be stepping down from his role as Bartonville’s Chief of Police.

“We are grateful for his strong leadership, professionalism and commitment to public safety during his tenure,” said Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington.

Riggs will continue his work with the town as the town administrator, which is responsible to the Town Council for the proper management and administration of all affairs of the Town as set forth by Town ordinances, resolutions and other directives as established by the Town Council, and applicable state law.

Carrington said Riggs has “already demonstrated steady leadership and a clear vision for our community’s future.”

According to the town, he will also maintain his peace officer license through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which ensures that he will remain connected to the law enforcement profession.

Riggs has worked in law enforcement for 47 years.

“The Council and I extend our sincere thanks to Chief Riggs for the many positive changes he has brought to our police department,” said Carrington.

Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

