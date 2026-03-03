Boil water notice lifted for Justin

A boil water notice issued for the City of Justin on Saturday has been lifted after laboratory testing confirmed the water is safe for consumption.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice after a water main break during construction caused a temporary loss of system pressure that fell below state regulatory standards.

In accordance with state requirements and out of an abundance of caution, the city issued a boil water notice for all customers in the public water system.

Because the incident occurred over the weekend, water samples were submitted to a laboratory Monday morning. Results received Tuesday confirmed no harmful contaminants were detected, and the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

City officials said residents do not need to flush their water lines and no further action is required.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective measures and provided TCEQ with laboratory results verifying that water quality has been restored, officials said.