Flower Mound massage parlors closed amid prostitution investigation

Two massage parlors in Flower Mound were closed down after the Denton County Sheriff’s Office found evidence of prostitution going on at the locations.

Eva Massage on Cross Timbers Road and Sun Massage on Flower Mound Road were two of four massage businesses closed after DCSO, Little Elm police and Flower Mound police conducted licensing inspections in coordination with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Based on investigations prior to the licensing inspections, the DCSO Human Trafficking Unit found probable cause and obtained warrants to further search the businesses.

Lucky Foot Massage and Heavenly Soaking Foot Care were closed in Little Elm.

According to officials, all four businesses were closed due to numerous licensing violations with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

In addition to evidence of prostitution, $1,600 was seized during the operation.

Denton County said the investigations are still ongoing.