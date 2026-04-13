Amplify Denton Music and Arts Festival to raise funds for local artists and community activities

Denton County residents will get the chance to enjoy live music, art vendors and family activities at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center in Denton on Saturday.

The Amplify Denton Music and Arts Festival will be free and hosted by the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative and the Greater Denton Arts Council as a way to raise funds for future public programming and DMAC’s healthcare subsidies that benefit local musicians and artists.

According to a press release, the event will start at 2 p.m. with a musical instrument petting zoo, where children of all ages can learn about and try out different instruments.

The live music starts at 4 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. on an indoor stage and another one outdoors.

Amplify will also feature the work of local artists selling original work, a silent auction and raffle packages highlighting some of Denton’s best food, drinks and local experiences.

“Denton’s identity is creative—visually, sonically and communally. Amplify both

celebrates and strengthens Denton as a creative hub,” said DMAC President Jennifer Kapinos. “It’s also a nonprofit fundraiser, with proceeds supporting DMAC’s vital

healthcare subsidies for local artists and musicians and GDAC’s community

programming.”

According to DMAC, the outdoor stage lineup includes Claire Morales, Ryan Thomas Becker and Slobberbone.

The artists expected to perform on the indoor stage include Fingerprints, Lady Cass and the Fellas and Decades Dance Party.

Food trucks and alcoholic beverages will be available on-site throughout the day.

The radio station 88.1 Indie will also be hanging around the event.

GDAC Executive Director Krissi Oden said the festival is designed to celebrate the community.

“I moved here right after high school and vividly remember the Fry Street Fair days. I fell in love with Denton because of the creative energy that thrives here,” she said. “With Amplify, we wanted to put on an event in the same spirit of the Fry Street Fair, providing a space for all ages to engage with the city’s robust music and arts scene.”

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register at the festival’s website.

VIP tables are also available for $750, which include seats for eight guests and includes two complimentary bottles of wine, small bites from The Chestnut Tree and two drink tickets per person.

For more information on DMAC, visit the nonprofit’s website.

For more information on GDAC, visit the council’s website.