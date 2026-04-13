Martin: A voice of reason for Flower Mound

While my original campaign motto was “a vision and a voice,” I now see my evolving role as offering a “voice of reason,” during a time of growing misinformation. I want to share the facts—calmly, clearly, and grounded in almost 6 years of on-the-job experience.

Local elections : Municipal races in Texas are non‑partisan by law ( Texas Election Code Title 9, Sec 143.002), and Flower Mound’s Charter supports that. State and National politics can be both emotional and divisive—but they do not belong in town‑level governance. Local government is about what unites us as neighbors: public safety, traffic, infrastructure, parks, trails, libraries, and responsible use of tax dollars. Injecting party labels into these decisions is unnecessary and ultimately harmful to our community. All candidates need equal access to forums and debates. Partisanship at the local level needs to stop.

: Municipal races in Texas are Texas Election Code Title 9, Sec 143.002), and Flower Mound’s Charter supports that. State and National politics can be both emotional and divisive—but they do not belong in town‑level governance. Local government is about what unites us as neighbors: public safety, traffic, infrastructure, parks, trails, libraries, and responsible use of tax dollars. Injecting party labels into these decisions is unnecessary and ultimately harmful to our community. All candidates need equal access to forums and debates. Partisanship at the local level needs to stop. Accusations of “lack of transparency”: The facts say otherwise. Our Town website provides agendas, voting records, development plans, and performance metrics—publicly and openly. Residents can also contact staff or Council members directly. Transparency works when people are willing to look. To emphasize the obvious: ignorance of the facts does not prove they don’t exist!

The facts say otherwise. Our Town website provides agendas, voting records, development plans, and performance metrics—publicly and openly. Residents can also contact staff or Council members directly. Transparency works when people are willing to look. To emphasize the obvious: ignorance of the facts does not prove they don’t exist! A “no, no, no” Council : Let’s talk about the record: Contrary to what some candidates want you to believe, this Council (seated since 2024) has voted “yes” over 95 percent of the time. Negotiations conducted in open sessions reflect a spirit of collaboration and thoughtful refinement of projects—not obstruction, secret or preferential dealings. Development decisions are never about people or companies. They are about whether projects align with the Town’s adopted plans. Projects that meet those plans are approved by right; others are improved through public meetings until they do. Otherwise, they don’t move forward. This Council has an irrefutable track record of careful consideration and affirmative support for projects that enhance the Town’s viability and quality of life.

: Let’s talk about the record: Contrary to what some candidates want you to believe, this Council (seated since 2024) has voted “yes” over 95 percent of the time. Negotiations conducted in open sessions reflect a spirit of collaboration and thoughtful refinement of projects—not obstruction, secret or preferential dealings. Development decisions are never about people or companies. They are about whether projects align with the Town’s adopted plans. Projects that meet those plans are approved by right; others are improved through public meetings until they do. Otherwise, they don’t move forward. This Council has an irrefutable track record of careful consideration and affirmative support for projects that enhance the Town’s viability and quality of life. Strong communication and planning : Award‑winning communications and the Community Dashboard (on the website) clearly show our priorities, process, progress, and outcome metrics. The use of KPIs, commonly used by businesses, is a strong indication of focus on the detail and accountability for measurables. These tools support our mission: protecting Flower Mound’s character while growing a healthy local economy.

: Award‑winning communications and the Community Dashboard (on the website) clearly show our priorities, process, progress, and outcome metrics. The use of KPIs, commonly used by businesses, is a strong indication of focus on the detail and accountability for measurables. These tools support our mission: protecting Flower Mound’s character while growing a healthy local economy. Future candidates and voters: We need you! Show your values through your history of service, engagement, and action—not just campaign slogans. Vote in local elections. Stay non‑partisan, stay informed, and remember that whoever is elected has a duty to work with everyone. Flower Mound didn’t become a “number one place to live” by accident. Our standing and highly desirable community is a reality because of policies, diligence in studying the facts, disciplined collaboration, and visionary leadership, all things I’ve been dedicated to demonstrating during my tenure.

As I prepare to leave my seat, I want to thank you for the trust you have placed in me since 2020. I am deeply grateful for your support and look forward to continuing to see you out and about in our blessed community. Know that even after I leave Place 5, I will remain dedicated to promoting our Town and the upstanding governance of our shared investments. So, please do not hesitate to contact me if you should have any questions or concerns about our local issues. I’ll soon be voting for the candidate who objectively best fulfills the promise and potential of Flower Mound. I hope you will too!

Ann Martin, Flower Mound Mayor Pro-Tem