Northwest ISD announces raises for all staff, paraprofessionals

Every staff member and paraprofessional in Northwest ISD will be getting a pay bump thanks to voter support.

The district announced Monday all of its staff will receive a minimum 2% raise, its paraprofessionals will receive a 5% raise and SPED teachers will receive a stipend increase for the upcoming school year.

Non-unit SPED teachers will receive a new $1,500 stipend and unit teachers will receive a $1,000 increase to their stipend, totaling it to $3,000.

Northwest ISD’s board of trustees approved the raise at its regular meeting on Monday, but credited voters for approving the district’s recent operations funding election.

The district said it decided on raise amounts based on feedback from staff in listening sessions held throughout the semester.

Northwest ISD teacher salaries will now start at $64,750, which consists of a $62,500 base salary and the district’s $2,250 local teacher allotment.

While the staff minimum raise is 2%, NISD said it will analyze compensation plans across area school districts and continue to provide additional salary adjustment increases for some positions in order to remain competitive.

Those positions include counselors, librarians and some other positions not impacted by the state and local teacher allotments.

District staff will receive their specific 2026-2027 school year compensation before the end of the current school year.

“This letter reflects each employee’s unique circumstances, such as years of services and applicable stipends,” said the district.

In addition to salary raises, NISD said it is also in the process of exploring new healthcare coverage benefits at no cost to staff, which will be presented in an upcoming board meeting.