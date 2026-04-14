Tanger Outlets to host interactive Earth Day Celebration and sneaker drive

Southern Denton County residents have the opportunity to create garden decor, taste some honey and play with critters at the Tanger Outlets Easter Celebration on Saturday.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will include garden crafts, a ladybug release, balloon creations, photo opportunities, local honey tasting and a meet-and-greet with Tanger Fort Worth’s resident beekeeper.

The meet-and-greet will happen at 11:30 a.m., which Tanger described as a “hands-on bee workshop that will inform and empower guests to do their part in protecting the environment with our pollinator friends.”

Tanger is partnered with beekeeping company Alvéole to house bees in a rooftop hive as part of its ongoing effort to support local pollinator populations.

“Bees play an important role in contributing to a healthy, balanced ecosystem,” said Tanger in a press release.

The community can keep up with Tanger’s bee hive here.

Shoppers also have the opportunity to give back to the community throughout the month of April through Tanger’s shoe drive.

Park Place, located between Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren, will be accepting shoe donations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 and again from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.

Guests who donate will receive a 20% discount offer to top brands like Under Armour, Old Navy and Skechers.

The sneakers collected during the drive will be recycled through Tanger’s partnership with Sneaker Impact, an organization that will repurpose them into rubber material for future soft play surfaces and other usable products.