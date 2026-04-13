Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, Argyle PD received five firework complaints, which ranged from a dad asking if it was ok for his young kids to shoot off small fireworks within city limits to a man that was a little too happy for Christmas to be over – he was shooting off fireworks while he burned his Christmas Tree. Police advised the overenthusiastic reveler that next year’s grand finale should be staged elsewhere.

On Jan. 5, a flock of peacocks that are regularly fed in a neighborhood apparently decided they weren’t getting enough attention — or snacks. Police were called after the birds flew onto the roof of a home and began causing damage to the property, proving that even peacocks can get a little “hangry” when dinner plans fall through.

On Jan. 13, a caller reported a suspicious black SUV parked in front of a home in the neighborhood. Officers determined the vehicle belonged to a neighbor preparing to show the house as a rental property — meaning the “suspicious” activity may have simply been the caller’s future neighbors.

On Jan. 25, a caller reported concerns that sheep were being neglected because they were outside without shelter. Responding officers found the animals had access to a shed and were not in distress. Police determined the sheep appeared healthy and likely were simply choosing to spend time outdoors.

On Jan. 26, the McDonald’s drive-thru in Harvest briefly turned into bumper cars after a truck tapped the vehicle in front of it while inching forward in line. Thankfully, no one supersized the damage. Officers advised it would be handled as a civil matter since it occurred in a parking lot — not exactly the kind of Happy Meal anyone ordered.

On Jan. 28, during Winter Storm Fern, a Robson Ranch resident called police to ask whether road conditions were safe enough for a breakfast run to Snooty Pig Cafe. Officers provided an update on road conditions, though whether an omelette was deemed “essential travel” was left to the caller’s discretion.

On Jan. 29, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the soon-to-open Tom Thumb at Harvest Town Center. The occupants weren’t first in line for opening day deals — they were overnight security guards who had fallen asleep mid-shift.

On Jan. 31, police responded to a report of a dog left outside in cold weather. Officers found the pup was not in distress — in fact, he reportedly preferred the cool air and kept asking to go back out, apparently just enjoying the “ruff” winter storm.

On Jan. 31, police responded to Liberty Christian School after a 9-1-1 call came in with no one on the line. Officers later learned a 5-year-old attending a basketball game had grown bored, grabbed a phone and accidentally dialed emergency services. According to her mother, it wasn’t the first time — and the young caller has now spoken to the same officer on both occasions, unofficially earning “repeat offender” status before kindergarten.