Longhorn caught on camera roaming streets of Flower Mound

Driving home from Dallas late Saturday night, Flower Mound resident Tara Taggart and her friends pulled up behind what she described as something that could be seen “only in Texas.”

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a large longhorn was determined to enjoy a night out on the town, but was caught making its way down FM 2499 while passing in front of Target.

The Flower Mound Police Department said they received seven calls throughout the night, including one from Taggart, as the cattle roamed the town’s streets.

Another three calls came in Monday morning in regard to Taggart’s video that has now gone viral.

After capturing the longhorn on camera, Taggart and friends turned around and followed the herd of one with their hazards on until officers arrived to corral it.

Taggart said the wild encounter sent her and her friends into a fit of laughter.

The steer didn’t cause any other traffic issues, according to officials.