Texas high school football coaching legend Joey Florence to retire as Denton ISD’s athletic director

Denton ISD will start the search for a new athletic director after current AD Joey Florence announced he will retire on June 30.

It will wrap up his 30th year of service in public education and his 17th year as Denton ISD’s athletic director.

The district praised Florence’s service in a press release, commending him for overseeing unprecedented growth and success across all athletic programs, leading a decorated department that has celebrated numerous individual and team state championships across the district.

“I will forever be grateful for my time in Denton and with Denton ISD,” said Florence. “To the students, coaches, administrators and Board of Trustees – both past and present – thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to pursue my passion for kids and public education. Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have been truly blessed.”

According to the district, Florence is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished high school football coached in Texas football history.

During his 20-year span as a head coach, he had an overall record of 205-53, good for a winning percentage of 79.5%.

Just as impressive, he never had a losing season nor did his teams ever miss the playoffs.

Florence landed his first head coach job at the age of 28 with Cooper High School. In his six seasons, his teams recorded 53 wins to just 16 losses and reached the playoffs every year.

He joined Denton ISD in 2000 as Ryan High School’s head coach, where the district said he quickly transformed the program into a perennial powerhouse.

In his first year, Florence took a Raiders team that won just one game the season before and led them to a 12-3 record and an appearance in the 4A Division I state championship.

His teams would later bring home back-to-back state championships to Ryan in 2001 and 2002, making the school the first athletic program in the district to win consecutive state titles.

Florence would lead his teams to the state title game in 2003 and 2010 and finish his 13-year head coaching stint with the Raiders with a 152-37 record.

Throughout his tenure, Florence was named District Coach of the Year 10 times, State Coach of the Year twice and coached the national Under Armour All-America Game in 2012.

He received the UIL Excellence Award in 2006, served on the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors from 2006 to 2009 and was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Honor in 2020.

Florence was also inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor and has been recognized as one of the top 100 coached in Texas high school football history.

“Coach Florence has been the standard of excellence in Denton ISD athletics for more than two decades,” said Dr. Susannah O’Bara, superintendent of schools for Denton ISD. “His leadership extends far beyond wins and championships. He has built a culture rooted in integrity, accountability, and the holistic development of our student-athletes. His impact on the lives of young people across our district is immeasurable, and while he will be deeply missed, his legacy will continue to shape Denton ISD athletics for generations to come.”