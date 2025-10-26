By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

For the past 100 years, communities across the United States have observed October as Fire Prevention Month, a tradition rooted in the tragic Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which claimed more than 300 lives and left 100,000 people homeless. In response, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) launched the first Fire Prevention Week in 1922, and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge made it a national observance. Today, we continue this tradition each October to promote community awareness on life-saving education, prevention and safety practices.

While so much has changed since 1925, the intent to increase public awareness has not wavered. Fire safety remains a critical concern, as our societies have become more technologically advanced and complex.

For this reason, this year’s NFPA theme is, “Charge into Fire Safety – Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” to help educate everyone about using these batteries safely.

The campaign stresses how important it is to buy, charge and recycle safely when it comes to lithium-ion batteries. On the other hand, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires, with unattended stoves and flammable materials contributing to most incidents.

In addition, as an “all-hazards” response agency, Denton County ESD No. 1 doesn’t just respond to fires, we also provide advanced emergency medical services. Incidentally, many of the same safety habits that prevent fires also reduce EMS calls.

For example, quickly calling 911 after recognizing the signs of a stroke, heart attack or severe injury saves lives just as surely as having a working smoke detector. Another example is ensuring your home has clutter-free escape paths, which not only helps your family escape in an emergency, but also reduces the risk of everyday slips and falls, especially since falls are the number one injury for older adults.

Denton County ESD No. 1 is committed to protecting lives and property, but prevention begins at home.

This October, please take the time to test alarms, practice an escape plan and talk with your family about fire and health safety. Together, we can prevent tragedies before they happen.

For the month of August, the Denton County Emergency Services District No.1 and 2 responded to 336 calls with 62% being medical-related and 38% being fire or service-related, and an average response time of 6:27 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.