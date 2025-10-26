Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 26, an Uber driver did the right thing by turning in a rider’s forgotten phone at the police station. The passenger, however, wanted officers to either deliver it to her or chauffeur her to the station. Police reminded her that “lost and found” doesn’t include home delivery.

On Aug. 27, a caller reported hitting some pigs who tried to play Frogger on Robson Ranch Road. The driver reported damage to his truck. The pigs, sadly, didn’t make the high score.

On Aug. 29, a pair of calves took a field trip as they were spotted wandering loose near Hilltop Elementary.

On Aug. 29, a caller wanted to be sure he wouldn’t get a penalty flag thrown for parking in the grass at the Argyle football game, but by the time police got back to him, he had already scored a spot.

On Sept. 2, a pack of dogs took over an Argyle neighborhood, even chasing one unlucky resident. Officers suspect the dogs had escaped from a local kennel.

On Sept. 3, an elderly man put too much faith in Tesla’s self-driving mode as he was found asleep in his car in the middle of FM 407 (as if traffic isn’t bad enough with wide awake drivers).

On Sept. 5, one driver suspected a tailgater had “jammed” her rear camera signal. The two motorists settled it with a classic exchange of fingers before going their separate ways.

On Sept. 6, a shirtless man banged on the Double Oak fire station doors for eight minutes before officers convinced him to head home. No shirt, no service.

On Sept. 7, a caller reported a suspicious car parked nearby. When officers arrived, the driver said she just wanted to admire the moon with her suitcase before going inside.

On Sept. 16, a motorist dialed police for advice on where to take their car after the check engine light came on. Police suggested they call a mechanic, not 911.

On Sept. 17, a resident reported receiving a double-barreled surprise package they definitely didn’t order: a rifle mailed to the wrong address. They called police before dropping it off.

On Sept. 18, parents on vacation called police after their teen, left home alone, reported a large snake. They asked police if their son could shoot it. Their response? “Negative, Ghost Rider.”

On Sept. 20, a gas station clerk called police after a woman chugged a BuzzBallz inside the store. That’s one way to fuel up before hitting the road.

On Sept. 21, a mom called police when her 8-year-old daughter locked herself in her room after being told she couldn’t go outside. Police declined to intervene, reminding her she’s the parent.