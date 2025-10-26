BrightStar Care is empowering seniors to live their best lives

James Muench was leading a comfortable, happy life. He was a top-tier executive with a Fortune 500 company and had traveled the world for 14 years. He was also continuing his service as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve in Fort Worth, while he and his wife, Helen, were settling into life together in Texas. For all intents and purposes, there was no need to change anything.

That is, until an unexpected experience with his grandmother shifted his perspective and planted the seed for a very different future.

James’ sweet grandmother suffered a serious fall at her assisted living facility in Florida. Being the good guy that he is, James volunteered to check on her and spent time there while she recovered. Most of the caregivers were friendly, skilled, and compassionate. They made her feel seen and valued every day—exactly the experience you’d expect to have. But others seemed distracted, as if they were going through the motions without much heart behind their work. The contrast was striking.

“I was witnessing both the good and bad sides of senior care, and I figured I could offer something better,” James said. “After years of non-stop travel, I was already looking for something that would bring me closer to home. More importantly, I wanted to do something meaningful—more than just work. Caring for my grandmother … that’s when the seed was planted.”

Practically in the blink of an eye, James stepped away from his corporate life and, with Helen by his side, became the proud owner of BrightStar Care in 2024. BrightStar Care was already an established in-home care and medical staffing company with quality aging care and hospital-level standards in Flower Mound and the surrounding areas. But the previous owners had overseen everything for almost a decade and were ready to move on—James was the perfect fit to carry the mission forward.

He saw BrightStar Care as a calling. After all, it can be overwhelming to find the right type of in-home care services for your loved one. It allowed him to apply everything he learned in leadership, service, and discipline to something deeply personal.

Located in Flower Mound and with a second location opening this month in Grapevine, BrightStar Care still offers a wide variety of high-quality services—from in-home personal and companion care to skilled nursing services, medical staffing, and everything in between. What does this mean for your aging loved one? Whether you need support with caregiving, nursing, therapy, or simply someone to listen, BrightStar Care is here with open hearts and helping hands.

With in-home care, patients remain safe and independent in their familiar surroundings as caregivers and nurses take on responsibilities ranging from meal prep and help with bathing and dressing to light housekeeping, sitter services, companionship, help with running errands, and medication management. This approach allows for greater independence, as seniors can maintain their daily routines and make choices about their care, all while being closely supported by family members.

Additionally, home healthcare can be more cost-effective than long-term care facilities, as it reduces the need for frequent hospital visits and minimizes the risk of infections.

But that’s just the beginning. BrightStar Care is staffed by thoroughly screened and trained professionals with a wide range of expertise. This means they provide a full continuum of care, from companionship to skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and transitional help after a serious injury or hospitalization.

This way, you or a loved one won’t have to search for different care options as needs evolve. Everything is under one roof.

Beyond providing senior care and support, BrightStar Care also meets the needs of adults of all ages (Veterans, business owners, etc.), who need assistance for a variety of reasons—whether that’s ongoing care or short-term services.

“What truly sets us apart is that we have a full-time director of nursing who oversees every client case,” James said. “Carolyn Edwards has been doing this for over 40 years, and there’s nothing she hasn’t seen. It’s the gold standard in care—people know what they are going to get when working with us, and we pride ourselves on delivering every step of the way. We offer flexible scheduling, which means we are there for our patients even when all they need is a one-hour bath visit. When you call us, day or night, you’ll speak with a live person. Our caregivers and nurses have significant prior experience, are thoroughly background-checked, and receive additional BrightStar-specific training before they come to your home.”

Caregiving should be personal, and BrightStar Care in Flower Mound is checking every box imaginable.

To learn more about BrightStar Care in Flower Mound & Grapevine, please visit brightstarcare.com/locations/flower-mound.

(Sponsored content)