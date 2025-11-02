Suspect shot dead following standoff with Denton PD

A male suspect was shot and killed by Denton Police early Sunday morning after he failed to comply with officers in a north Denton neighborhood.

Officials said the adult male suspect was shooting at unoccupied, parked cars around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the suspect continued to shoot his firearm.

Denton PD established a perimeter and tried to communicate with the suspect and de-escalate the situation.

However, the suspect did not comply with officers’ requests and began shooting toward officers.

According to officials, officers returned fire, which is when the suspect was shot.

Despite officers administering medical aid, the suspect was pronounced deceased when he was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said no officers nor residents were injured during the shooting and, in accordance with department policy, the officers will be placed on administrative leave while Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers conduct investigations.