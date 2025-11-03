The Heart of the Rockies: Rediscovering Us in Grand County

For my husband’s fall birthday, we escaped to a part of Colorado we’d never seen—Grand County. We wanted something quiet, something wild, some new place to discover. We indeed found a treasure just waiting to be explored. Driving along scenic byways lined with golden aspens, I felt as if we were in a painting. Our world slowed down as we took a deep breath, inhaling the crisp mountain air. It was the perfect place to unplug, refresh and reboot.

We arrived at Grand Lake Lodge, tucked high above the lakes, where the view stretched wide and the silence wrapped around us like a blanket. Our cabin smelled of pine and gave me a little pep in my step. This is what we desired. That first night, we dipped in the lodge’s outdoor hot tub that overlooks the twinkling lights of the town of Grand Lake below. Outside, elk bugled in the distance—a haunting, beautiful sound that made me feel small and blessed to hear these raw mating rituals in nature. Then we curled up by the large crackling fire in the lovely rustic lobby and sipped on hot chocolate.

Breakfast every morning was such a treat, not only because the food was delicious, but because the views from the Huntington House Tavern restaurant at Grand Lake Lodge are spectacular! Perched high above the town of Grand Lake, the restaurant’s panoramic windows frame a breathtaking sweep of shimmering water, majestic mountains, and the distant ridgeline of Rocky Mountain National Park. It’s the kind of view that makes you linger over your coffee and savor every bite of your meal.

One of my favorite things about Grand Lake Lodge is the vintage cabins. Combining over a century of history with modern comfort, these cabins were originally ordered from the Sears & Roebuck catalog and delivered by train back in the 1920s. Today, they are a living piece of Americana, nestled in the heart of Colorado’s mountain beauty. Staying in one of these cabins is more than just a night’s rest—it’s a chance to stay in a National Historic Landmark and experience a piece of Colorado’s history, surrounded by alpine beauty and the timeless charm of Grand Lake.

Exploring the quaint town of Grand Lake was delightful. Nicknamed the “Soul of the Rockies,” Grand Lake sits at the western entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park and has Colorado’s largest and deepest natural lake. Its historic wooden boardwalks are lined with boutiques, cafes, and galleries. There are excellent live theatres, lakefront recreation, and easy access to the national park’s epic Trail Ridge Road.

Driving through the western gate of Rocky Mountain National Park felt like entering a sacred space carved by wind, water, and time. The road climbed gently, winding past alpine meadows and groves of golden aspens, until we reached the Continental Divide. Standing there, I felt the reality of geography and wonder—knowing that raindrops falling on one side would eventually reach the Pacific. At the same time, those on the other would flow toward the Atlantic. It was one of those moments that makes you feel both small and infinite.

Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the system. It’s 415 square miles, encompasses a spectacular range of mountain environments and incredible wildlife viewing. We saw an abundance of wildlife—mule deer in the brush, a fox darting across the trail, a bald eagle soaring overhead, and elk in rut were active everywhere.

One day, we traced the headwaters of the Colorado River, and it turned out to be one of the most breathtaking drives of our entire trip. We started near Grand Lake, where the river begins its journey—just a trickle at first, winding through meadows and marshes tucked beneath towering peaks. We passed old homesteads and weathered barns, remnants of a time when settlers lived off this land and paused at scenic pullouts to take in the golden aspens shimmering in the sunlight.

As we descended the valley, the landscape shifted—alpine forests gave way to meadows, and the river, still narrow, threaded its way across the valley floor. It was surreal to realize that this gentle stream would eventually carve through canyons, feed cities, and shape entire ecosystems across the Southwest.

Later, we drove through Granby, known as the basecamp for outdoor adventure in Grand County. The town has a laid-back, welcoming vibe—where hikers, campers, anglers and hunters stock up on gear before heading into the wild. Surrounded by trails, rivers, and wide-open spaces, Granby felt like a gateway to everything Colorado has to offer.

In Granby, we also discovered Arapaho Valley Ranch tucked deep in the heart of the picturesque Arapaho National Forest. The historic guest ranch, situated on 38 acres on the south end of Lake Granby, is where nature takes center stage. It sits at the base of the Indian Peaks Wilderness, offering sweeping views, crisp mountain air, and a sense of timeless serenity. It’s 100% off-grid and 100% sustainable.

The cabins at Arapaho Valley Ranch are cozy and designed for unplugging. Whether you’re reading a book on the porch or curling up after a day of hiking, each cabin offers a warm, woodsy retreat. Some cabins are ideal for larger groups or family reunions. In contrast, others are tucked into quieter corners of the property for couples or solo travelers seeking solitude.

I was surprised to find that Arapaho Valley Ranch has such a wide range of accommodations. They offer Glamping Tents with canvas walls and cozy interiors; Tipis for a playful, back-to-nature experience; Yurts with circular charm and mountain views; RV sites with hookups for road trippers and Primitive Campsites for those who love sleeping under the stars.

Grand County is the heart of the Rocky Mountains, located just 90 miles west of Denver. This adventure hub offers year-round recreational opportunities, blending genuine Western heritage with breathtaking scenic routes and dramatic landscapes. It was the kind of birthday celebration trip that doesn’t fade—it lingers, like the colorful autumn aspens.

To hear more about Terri’s travel adventures, tune in to her podcast.