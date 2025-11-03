Annual charity golf tournament for police officers returns to Lantana Golf Club

A charity golf tournament at the Lantana Golf Club on Monday, Nov. 10 will raise funds for COPLine, a nonprofit organization that offers support for law enforcement officers.

The annual event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration, which will last until 11:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m., a box lunch will be served and then at noon the fun will begin.

The tournament will start with a bang – a shotgun start to golfing.

At 4:30 p.m., a dinner will be served and the event will wrap up with a raffle and awards.

Tor register for the event, visit the tournament’s webpage.

COPLine describes itself as an international law enforcement officer hotline. The organization gives police officers a number to call when they are having a bad day or experience a mental health crisis.

However, instead of general help, the line is staffed by retired officers that can relate to the situations and experiences of current officers. The volunteers are competent, confident, compassionate and committed retired officers, according to the organization’s website.

“Our retired and trained volunteers are here to listen, sit in the hole with the caller and provide culturally competent resources,” said COPLine on its website. “Cops understand Cops. We’ve been exposed to similar situations in our careers. Whether you’re active duty or retired and feel like no one understands what you’re going through, we want to answer your CALL.”

RollKall aids in training COPLine’s volunteers and will serve as a sponsor for the charity golf tournament.

According to COPLine, the hotline maintains anonymity and confidentiality and its mission is to ensure no officer feels alone. Calls can come in about stressors on or off the clock.

For more information on the event, or to register, visit the event website.

To learn more about COPLine, visit the organization’s website.